Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,577 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,225,000 after buying an additional 41,113 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 40,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D opened at $72.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,614.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.25.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

A number of analysts recently commented on D shares. KeyCorp upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upgraded Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.42.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

