Domino’s Pizza Group plc (DOM.L) (LON:DOM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $333.45

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (DOM.L) (LON:DOM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $333.45 and traded as high as $339.20. Domino’s Pizza Group plc (DOM.L) shares last traded at $337.80, with a volume of 821,231 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 177.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 327.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 333.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.60.

In other news, insider Natalia Barsegiyan purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 329 ($4.30) per share, for a total transaction of £65,800 ($85,968.12).

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. The company operates 1,184 stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland; and 56 stores in Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees.

