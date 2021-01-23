DopeCoin (DOPE) Market Capitalization Achieves $263,353.77

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One DopeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. DopeCoin has a total market cap of $263,353.77 and approximately $10,139.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DopeCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.87 or 0.00434402 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000199 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000276 BTC.

DopeCoin Coin Profile

DOPE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here . DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com . The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DopeCoin Coin Trading

DopeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DopeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DopeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DopeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.