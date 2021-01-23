Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Position Increased by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 746,528 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,208 shares during the period. Dorchester Minerals comprises approximately 2.2% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC owned 2.15% of Dorchester Minerals worth $8,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 21.9% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 109,097 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the second quarter worth $141,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 2.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 5.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,535 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the third quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of DMLP stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.11. The company has a market cap of $430.73 million, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.41. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $20.29.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 51.26% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $12.55 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 592 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

