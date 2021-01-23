DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Purchases 340 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,347 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $362.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $369.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $160.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.64.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,795,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,626,833. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

