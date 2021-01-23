DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 300 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,583 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 32,715 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,472,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 37,328 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.4% during the third quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,257,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,674 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,907 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH opened at $347.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $329.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $347.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.42. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

