Dover Motorsports (DVD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $38.04 million during the quarter.

Get Dover Motorsports alerts:

DVD stock remained flat at $$2.42 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 67,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,068. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67. Dover Motorsports has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $2.62. The stock has a market cap of $88.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Separately, TheStreet raised Dover Motorsports from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

About Dover Motorsports

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Motorsports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover Motorsports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.