DPRating (RATING) Price Down 10.5% This Week

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, DPRating has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. DPRating has a market capitalization of $247,545.95 and $15,513.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DPRating token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

DPRating Token Profile

RATING is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 tokens. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Token Trading

DPRating can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DPRating using one of the exchanges listed above.

