Dragonchain (DRGN) Price Down 7.9% This Week

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One Dragonchain token can now be bought for $0.0443 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dragonchain has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Dragonchain has a total market cap of $16.39 million and approximately $87,220.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00074300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $197.31 or 0.00617759 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006098 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00044822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.34 or 0.04387571 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015152 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00017638 BTC.

Dragonchain Profile

DRGN is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,133,395 tokens. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com . Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

Dragonchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

