DragonVein (DVC) Price Hits $0.0398

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One DragonVein token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0398 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. DragonVein has a total market cap of $6.11 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,020.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.97 or 0.01342797 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $173.18 or 0.00540862 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00044032 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002413 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005841 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000240 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DragonVein Token Profile

DragonVein (CRYPTO:DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DragonVein

DragonVein can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.