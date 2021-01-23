Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.04.

DRETF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $27.50 to $25.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.75 to $26.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.50 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th.

DRETF stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $27.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.04.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

