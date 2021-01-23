Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.74

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.74 and traded as high as $2.55. Drive Shack shares last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 1,259,461 shares.

DS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Drive Shack from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Drive Shack has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.06.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.50.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $66.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.47 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Drive Shack Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Drive Shack in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Drive Shack by 677.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 33,750 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Drive Shack during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Drive Shack by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Drive Shack by 159.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 33,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

Drive Shack Company Profile (NYSE:DS)

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and West Palm Beach, Florida.

