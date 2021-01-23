DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L) (LON:SMDS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $312.57

DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L) (LON:SMDS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $312.57 and traded as high as $388.60. DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L) shares last traded at $383.40, with a volume of 3,226,615 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.23. The stock has a market cap of £5.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 379.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 312.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L)’s payout ratio is 12.82%.

In other DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L) news, insider Adrian Marsh sold 105,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 383 ($5.00), for a total transaction of £404,673.97 ($528,709.13).

About DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L) (LON:SMDS)

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

