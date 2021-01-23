DSLA Protocol Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges (DSLA)

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 23rd. DSLA Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.05 million and $340,081.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DSLA Protocol has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One DSLA Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00077126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $206.77 or 0.00641008 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006039 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00046403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.21 or 0.04377920 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015192 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00017614 BTC.

About DSLA Protocol

DSLA Protocol is a token. It launched on July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,233,186,014 tokens. DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical

DSLA Protocol Token Trading

DSLA Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DSLA Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DSLA Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

