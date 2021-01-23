DubaiCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $7,533.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $544,159.39 and approximately $7,533.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded up 20.3% against the dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000396 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00020611 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00011540 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004262 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

