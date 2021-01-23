Dusk Network Market Capitalization Tops $18.63 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $18.63 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dusk Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0634 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00077582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $216.14 or 0.00669397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006143 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00047828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,407.04 or 0.04357574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015241 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017787 BTC.

Dusk Network Coin Profile

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 293,995,333 coins. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

Dusk Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

