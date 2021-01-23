Dynamic Reaches Market Cap of $11.31 Million (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded up 30.3% against the US dollar. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $11.31 million and $244,890.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00002320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,938.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,232.74 or 0.03859690 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.57 or 0.00430725 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.47 or 0.01335258 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.28 or 0.00539397 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.87 or 0.00428523 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.63 or 0.00271223 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00022884 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,260,696 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dynamic

Dynamic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

