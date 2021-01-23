Dynamite 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $54,320.00 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last week, Dynamite has traded 28.3% higher against the dollar. One Dynamite coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000515 BTC on exchanges. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $61,893.20 and approximately $54,320.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- HEX (HEX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000210 BTC.
- Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004699 BTC.
- Quant (QNT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00060940 BTC.
- PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004504 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000042 BTC.
- Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003427 BTC.
- USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.
- ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.
- VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Dynamite Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “
Buying and Selling Dynamite
Dynamite can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.
