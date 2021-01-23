e-Gulden (EFL) Trading 12.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and approximately $429.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000520 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.93 or 0.00432450 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000197 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003412 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000274 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,972,848 coins and its circulating supply is 17,150,537 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

e-Gulden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

