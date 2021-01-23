Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.95

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.95 and traded as high as $20.80. Eagle Bancorp Montana shares last traded at $20.80, with a volume of 22,315 shares trading hands.

EBMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average is $18.95. The firm has a market cap of $140.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.21. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $25.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 4,641 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $92,541.54. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 16.4% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 250,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 35,296 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 14.6% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 184,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 23,446 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 108.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 13,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the second quarter worth about $412,000. 42.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

