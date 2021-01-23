Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.59.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EGLE. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $31.50 to $27.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

In related news, CEO Gary Vogel bought 8,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 168,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $80,988.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the third quarter worth $456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE opened at $22.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $29.12. The company has a market capitalization of $243.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average of $17.74.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $48.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.55 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. Research analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

