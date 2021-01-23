Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (EPL.V) (CVE:EPL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.15

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (EPL.V) (CVE:EPL)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and traded as high as $0.18. Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (EPL.V) shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 135,000 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of C$15.39 million and a PE ratio of 11.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.15.

About Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (EPL.V) (CVE:EPL)

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. It explores for gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth mineral projects in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

