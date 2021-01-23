Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 50,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Eastman Chemical news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $89,990.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,434.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 12,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,176,042.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,858.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,462 shares of company stock worth $6,026,824. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

EMN stock opened at $106.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $110.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.79.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

