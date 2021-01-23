Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.57. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 157,172 shares changing hands.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0419 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 265.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 32,055 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,117 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 56.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 19,449 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 8.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

