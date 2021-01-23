Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.55

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.55 and traded as high as $23.18. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares last traded at $22.89, with a volume of 8,365 shares.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.69.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.
About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.
