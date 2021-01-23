Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.55

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.55 and traded as high as $23.18. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares last traded at $22.89, with a volume of 8,365 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 13,108 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 239,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 25,969 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

