eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on EBAY. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Benchmark lifted their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

In other eBay news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total transaction of $45,746.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,777.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,564 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,523 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 191.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 26,464 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 17,374 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 149.4% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,766 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 13,039 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in eBay by 38.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,532 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 44,271 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of eBay by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after purchasing an additional 54,355 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of eBay by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 44,431 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY opened at $56.46 on Friday. eBay has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.12. The firm has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

