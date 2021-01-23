EBCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.00 (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. EBCoin has a total market cap of $953,954.32 and $4.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EBCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EBCoin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00077339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.19 or 0.00649176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005985 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00046340 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,380.58 or 0.04263931 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00014998 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00017757 BTC.

EBCoin Profile

EBC is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io . EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EBCoin

EBCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

