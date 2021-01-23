eBoost Achieves Market Cap of $133,387.99 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One eBoost coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, eBoost has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. eBoost has a total market cap of $133,387.99 and approximately $36.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get eBoost alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.83 or 0.00430322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000198 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003389 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000277 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.