EchoLink (EKO) Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One EchoLink token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, EchoLink has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $553,214.28 and approximately $85,066.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink (EKO) is a token. Its launch date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

