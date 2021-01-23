Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.10 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to announce $3.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.05 billion. Ecolab posted sales of $3.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year sales of $11.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.78 billion to $12.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.45 billion to $13.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. G.Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.57.

In related news, Director Barbara Beck sold 13,900 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total value of $3,089,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,805,823.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total transaction of $32,654,631.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,726,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,572 shares of company stock valued at $43,964,233. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,078,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,012,541,000 after purchasing an additional 712,842 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,635,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,858,000 after purchasing an additional 629,903 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,486,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $896,587,000 after purchasing an additional 582,990 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,615,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $47,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock opened at $212.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a PE ratio of -57.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.50 and its 200-day moving average is $206.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $231.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

