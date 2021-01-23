Eden Price Reaches $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Eden has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Eden coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Eden has a total market capitalization of $929,251.04 and $58,395.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Eden alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00077347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.08 or 0.00658205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006034 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00046792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,398.08 or 0.04318656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015022 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00017763 BTC.

About Eden

Eden (EDN) is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . The official website for Eden is edenchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Buying and Selling Eden

Eden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.