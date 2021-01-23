Eden Research plc (EDEN.L) (LON:EDEN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.69

Eden Research plc (EDEN.L) (LON:EDEN)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.69 and traded as high as $12.35. Eden Research plc (EDEN.L) shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 283,395 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 9.20. The firm has a market cap of £45.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8.16.

Eden Research plc (EDEN.L) Company Profile (LON:EDEN)

Eden Research plc offers sustainable solutions for crop protection, animal health, and consumer products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company provides various plant protection products, such as foliar disease and insect control, open field and greenhouses, soil pests, protected glass house crops, shelf-life extension, seed treatment, and post-harvest applications.

