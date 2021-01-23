Edgeless 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Edgeless has a market cap of $358,566.06 and $1.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeless token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00076965 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $207.98 or 0.00641709 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006067 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00047122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.30 or 0.04323534 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015150 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017699 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless (CRYPTO:EDG) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,146,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Edgeless Token Trading

Edgeless can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

