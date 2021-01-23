Edgeware (EDG) Market Capitalization Tops $73.74 Million

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Edgeware has a market capitalization of $73.74 million and $1.19 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Edgeware has traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar. One Edgeware coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Edgeware alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00075622 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $199.42 or 0.00624507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006030 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00045134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,387.04 or 0.04343731 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015081 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00017637 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

Edgeware (EDG) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 5,959,170,884 coins and its circulating supply is 5,403,144,818 coins. Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware

Buying and Selling Edgeware

Edgeware can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeware and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.