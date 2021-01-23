EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDPFY opened at $65.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.00. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a one year low of $32.95 and a one year high of $69.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

