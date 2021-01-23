Effect.AI (EFX) Price Hits $0.0294 on Major Exchanges

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One Effect.AI token can currently be purchased for $0.0294 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Effect.AI has traded 81% higher against the dollar. Effect.AI has a market capitalization of $7.41 million and approximately $222,101.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00115323 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005617 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006988 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004888 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Effect.AI Profile

Effect.AI (EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 tokens. The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai

Buying and Selling Effect.AI

