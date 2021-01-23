Egretia (EGT) Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Egretia has a total market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $947,979.00 worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Egretia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Egretia has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Egretia Token Profile

Egretia is a token. Its genesis date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 tokens. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Egretia is egretia.io . The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Egretia

Egretia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

