Einsteinium Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.52 Million (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0878 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $19.42 million and $1.52 million worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.88 or 0.00435461 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000197 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Global Digital Content (GDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,181,562 coins. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

Einsteinium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

