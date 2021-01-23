Electra 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $817.00 (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last week, Electra has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar. One Electra coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electra has a market capitalization of $463,416.13 and approximately $817.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Electra alerts:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electra Profile

Electra (ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,603,052,272 coins and its circulating supply is 28,735,895,719 coins. Electra’s official message board is medium.com/@electrafoundation . The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA and its Facebook page is accessible here . Electra’s official website is electraproject.org

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.