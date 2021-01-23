Electra Price Down 18.8% This Week (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Electra has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. Electra has a total market cap of $500,900.42 and approximately $576.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electra coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 130.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Electra Coin Profile

Electra (CRYPTO:ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 17th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,603,200,470 coins and its circulating supply is 28,736,043,917 coins. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Electra is medium.com/@electrafoundation . Electra’s official website is electraproject.org

Electra Coin Trading

Electra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

