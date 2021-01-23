Electroneum (ETN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $56.50 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last week, Electroneum has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market cap of $56.50 million and $759,302.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000241 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 166.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,228,997,986 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

