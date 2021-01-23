Electroneum Price Reaches $0.0057 on Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $58.11 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 166.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,228,834,732 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

