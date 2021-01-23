Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Decreased by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 75.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $206.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.35 and its 200-day moving average is $154.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $117.06 and a 52 week high of $206.54.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

