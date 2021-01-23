Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,811 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth about $194,874,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,565,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,755,000 after buying an additional 458,790 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 76.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 941,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,321,000 after buying an additional 406,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 165.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 558,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,707,000 after buying an additional 348,036 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Several research firms have commented on LLY. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $164.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,003,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,590,097,644.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $206.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.06 and a fifty-two week high of $206.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.81.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Recommended Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.