Ellaism (ELLA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $210,969.95

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Ellaism has a total market cap of $210,969.95 and $85.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ellaism has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. One Ellaism coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,263.36 or 0.03933370 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00023714 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

Ellaism (ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 41,096,553 coins and its circulating supply is 41,045,222 coins. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.