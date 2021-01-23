Elrond ERD Trading Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (ERD)

Elrond ERD (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Elrond ERD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Elrond ERD has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Elrond ERD has a market cap of $261.61 million and $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elrond ERD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00056927 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00127920 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00078619 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.40 or 0.00278149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00071343 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00040172 BTC.

Elrond ERD Token Profile

Elrond ERD’s launch date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond ERD’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,441,870,873 tokens. The official message board for Elrond ERD is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond ERD’s official Twitter account is @ElrondNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elrond ERD’s official website is elrond.com

Elrond ERD Token Trading

Elrond ERD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond ERD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond ERD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond ERD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond ERD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond ERD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.