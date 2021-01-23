Elrond Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last Week (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for about $37.35 or 0.00115692 BTC on popular exchanges. Elrond has a total market cap of $624.68 million and $36.89 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Elrond has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elrond alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005554 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007073 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00023140 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,050,992 coins and its circulating supply is 16,724,077 coins. Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

Elrond can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.