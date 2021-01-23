ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) Reaches Market Cap of $59,580.48

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 23rd. ELTCOIN has a market capitalization of $59,580.48 and $8,818.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELTCOIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ELTCOIN has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00077846 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.74 or 0.00665133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006116 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00046760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,403.44 or 0.04346944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015216 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017793 BTC.

ELTCOIN Profile

ELTCOIN is a coin. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ELTCOIN’s official website is www.eltcoin.tech . ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ELTCOIN is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. ELTCOIN team will use the OpenZeppelin framework to build their smart contracts. Furthermore, the team aims to provide a mobile wallet and a marketplace to exchange cryptocurrencies for real, tangible assets. “

ELTCOIN Coin Trading

ELTCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELTCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELTCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

