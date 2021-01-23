ELYSIA (EL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $20.32 Million

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last week, ELYSIA has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. One ELYSIA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ELYSIA has a market capitalization of $6.41 million and approximately $20.32 million worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00054738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00125786 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00074789 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.18 or 0.00282365 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00071106 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00040292 BTC.

ELYSIA’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,428,487,650 tokens. The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr . The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096

ELYSIA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELYSIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELYSIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

