ELYSIA Price Reaches $0.0026 on Major Exchanges (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One ELYSIA token can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ELYSIA has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. ELYSIA has a market cap of $6.40 million and $20.30 million worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00057595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00127755 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00079225 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00280315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00071296 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00040130 BTC.

ELYSIA Token Profile

ELYSIA’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,428,487,650 tokens. ELYSIA’s official message board is medium.com/@support_83096 . The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr

ELYSIA Token Trading

ELYSIA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

